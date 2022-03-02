Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MZDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of MZDAY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 137,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,335. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

