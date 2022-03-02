Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MZDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of MZDAY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 137,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,335. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.