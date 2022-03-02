McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.65% of McEwen Mining worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 39.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 29.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

