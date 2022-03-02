Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, dropped their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CVE MDP traded down C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$2.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.