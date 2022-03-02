Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.45.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,919,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,894. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Medtronic by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.