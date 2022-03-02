Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 200.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MEDNAX by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after buying an additional 100,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in MEDNAX by 67.5% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

