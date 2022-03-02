Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $550,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

