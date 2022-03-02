Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,029 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

