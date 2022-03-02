MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 6.6%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 36,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,000,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

MVIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MicroVision by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MicroVision by 118.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,404,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,974,000 after buying an additional 82,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

