MiL.k (MLK) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.20 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $65.93 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.65 or 0.06710792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.60 or 1.00285199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

