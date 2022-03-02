Millennium Management LLC Acquires 277,568 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.76% of CVRx worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVRX opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 40,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $317,663.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 26,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $211,139.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,067 shares of company stock valued at $556,819.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

