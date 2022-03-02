Millennium Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,443 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Arconic worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arconic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

