Millennium Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Hub Group worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBG. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

