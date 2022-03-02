Millennium Management LLC Purchases 102,287 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,287 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 404.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 621,818 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 517,741 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

