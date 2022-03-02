Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

RHI opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

