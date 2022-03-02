Millennium Management LLC Sells 289,083 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capri worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capri by 966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,048,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,451. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

CPRI stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

