MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Trading 3.6% Higher

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 238,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 70,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in MIND Technology by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

