Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Rating) were down 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

Minor International Public Co, Ltd. engages in the hotels, resorts, restaurants, and retail store business. It operates through the following segments: Hotel and Spa, Mixed Use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company was founded by William Ellwood Heinecke in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

