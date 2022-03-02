Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.55.

MRTX stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $144.47. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $204.77.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after buying an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

