Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $367.40 or 0.00838043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $8.52 million and $517,450.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.06724405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,874.78 or 1.00077773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 23,177 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.