Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.72 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.83 or 0.00044928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $43.72 million and approximately $627,150.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.90 or 0.06700500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,254.59 or 1.00249477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.