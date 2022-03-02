Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $469.40

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $469.40 and traded as high as $513.50. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $500.27, with a volume of 4,482 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.97 and a 200 day moving average of $469.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

