MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 526 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 284.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.