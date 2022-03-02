MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 993 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 105,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in PVH by 6.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,116,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 104.8% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,638 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PVH by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

PVH stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.