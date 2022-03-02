MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,537,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 169.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 43.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 60,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

TechTarget stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

