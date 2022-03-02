MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,113 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 201,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

