MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.