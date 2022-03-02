MML Investors Services LLC Has $535,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

