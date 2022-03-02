MML Investors Services LLC Sells 646 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.