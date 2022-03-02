Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,874,150 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £10.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.40.
About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)
