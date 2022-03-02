ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ModivCare by 24.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.91.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

