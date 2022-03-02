Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by 58.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

