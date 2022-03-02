Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mondi has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.24.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.