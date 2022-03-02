Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Mondi to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. Mondi has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Mondi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.