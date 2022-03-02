Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Mondi to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. Mondi has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

