Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,162 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.00% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $25,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,274,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOV opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.11. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

