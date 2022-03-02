Morgan Stanley Purchases 29,943 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.45% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 123.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 423,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of GTO stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18.

