Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 522.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 34.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 78.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 384.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

