Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

FedEx stock traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.51 and a 200-day moving average of $244.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $206.31 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

