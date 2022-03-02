Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 20,214.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 363,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.77. 17,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,095. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $147.80 and a 12-month high of $222.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Profile (Get Rating)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

