Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. 1,118,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,480,194. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

