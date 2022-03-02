MyWish Price Reaches $0.0902 on Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $860,948.66 and $958.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00035241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105956 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

