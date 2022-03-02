National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 515,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,654. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

