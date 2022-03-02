National Pension Service Has $123.81 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $123,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

