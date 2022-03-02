National Pension Service Purchases 4,260 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $115,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

NYSE COF opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

