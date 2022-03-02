National Pension Service Sells 9,457 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of FedEx worth $82,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $214.91 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $206.31 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.