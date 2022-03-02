National Pension Service Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $104,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.48 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

