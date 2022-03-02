Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target Raised to 11.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 10.00 to 11.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nel ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Nel ASA to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

