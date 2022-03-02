New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NFE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. 13,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,877,800.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

