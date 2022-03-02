New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 6,000 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22.
New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)
