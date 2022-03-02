Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,100 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 2,242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,301.0 days.

Shares of NTXVF stock remained flat at $$1.08 on Wednesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

