Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,100 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 2,242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,301.0 days.
Shares of NTXVF stock remained flat at $$1.08 on Wednesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.