NKN Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $148.52 million and $7.93 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NKN has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00208745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00190613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.07 or 0.06713984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001865 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

